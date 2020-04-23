Russian Ambassador honors memories of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin and the staff of the embassy laid flowers at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the the Embassy of Russia to Armenia issued a statement.

The Russian Ambassador and the military attaché honoered the memories of the Armenian Genocide victims with a minute of silence.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan