Same persons involved in both events – Italian writer on Armenian Genocide and Holocaust

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Even during the coronavirus-related lockdown people must commemorate April 24th, an important day of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance, Italian-Armenian writer, author of The Lark Farm (La Masseria Delle Allodole) Antonia Arslan told ARMENPRESS.

“We are all in lockdown in our homes due to the pandemic, but we must remember, what this important day of remembrance of the first genocide of the 20th century, the Armenian Genocide, is for us, those who are of Armenian origin, as well as Italians, who already know and understand what had happened. It is tied with repeated countless threads to the Jewish Shoah – with the involvement of the same persons in both events – which was revealed thanks to also German researchers who worked on this subject deeply in the past years, for example Gust,” she said, referring to Wolfgang Gust’s studies.

The writer reminded that Italy recognized the Armenian Genocide twice, once in 2000 and again in 2019.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan