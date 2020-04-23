Latvia’s parliament is with you - Secretary of the Saeima sends message to Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Saeima (Parliament) Presidium of Latvia, Deputy Chairman of the Group for promoting cooperation with the Parliament of Armenia in the Latvian Parliament Andrejs Klementjevs sent a message to Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly of Armenia on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

"As Deputy Chairman of the Saeima Group for promoting cooperation with the Parliament of Armenia, I would like to express my solidarity with you personally, the National Assembly of Armenia, and the Armenian people in remembrance of the tragic events that took place in April 105 years ago. I would like to assure you that the Parliament of Latvia stands with you, paying tribute to the victims and observing the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day on 24 April. It is of great importance to remember and commemorate these tragic events. Our countries are similar in the very difficult history they have experienced, helping us understand the pain of the Armenian people. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration’’, reads the message of Andrejs Klementjevs.