Italian MP says not recognizing Armenian Genocide is another genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies, member of Italia-Armenia friendship group assess the fact that many countries of the world have not recognized the Armenia Genocide yet as another genocide.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS Centemero said,

''The Armenian Genocide is a genocide aginst humanity. The humanity that was sacrificed to the ideology, insanity, supremacy of one governing group, which used the lowermost instincts trying to preserve its power. The fact that many countries have not yet recognized the genocide is another genocide that is repeated every year on April 24''.

He noted that not recognizing the justice for economic or political reasons is not only condemnable, but also very dangerous. ՛՛That means that humanity has not taken lessons from its mistakes. It means that we are still unable to live in peace. But I have a great hope in my heart, hope that is related with the small and great Armenian people. Thank you, Armenians, thank you Armenian nation’’, Giulio Centemero said.

The Italian Chamber of Deputies adopted a decision of recognizing the Armenian Genocide on November 16, 2000. In April, 2019 the Chamber of Deputies urged the Italian Government to recognize the Armenian Genocide. A number of City and Provincial Councils of Italy have recognized the Armeian Genocide.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan