All street light in Armenia switched off to commemorate Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. All church bells rang at 21:00 and the lights of the streets of Yerevan and administrative centres of the Provinces for 3 minutes to commemorate the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. ARMENPRESS reports the citizens were also urged to switch off their home lights and to wave with mobile phone lights to symbolize their unified presence at the Eternal flame.

Singers Kamo Seyranyan and Liana Aleksanyan performed ‘’Ari im sokhak’’ (Come my nightingale) song from Tsitsernakaberd.

Tsisternakabers Memorial complex will be closed for all vistors on April 24 as state of emergency in the republic will last until May 14.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan