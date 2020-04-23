8 coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh, 3 recoveries

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. One more citizen of Artsakh had tested positive for coronavirus. There are a total of 8 cases, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Health Ministry of Artsakh.

‘’The citizen is from the interaction circle of the 1st infected person from Karvachar, who had been self-isolated from April 11 and was isolated at the Republican medical center since April 17'', the Ministry said.

By now 8 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Artsakh, 3 have recovered. 20 citizens are isolated and 195 tests have been doe in Artsakh.

President of Artsakh declared state of emergency from April 12 until May 12.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan