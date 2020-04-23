This tragedy has not been forgotten – Lithuanian MP about Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Guoda Burokienė, head of the Lithuanian Seimas’ Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations (Friendship Group) with the Republic of Armenia issued a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

‘’On the 24th of April annually, for more than one hundred years now, Armenians all over the world and the entire advanced society commemorate a sad date – Armenian Genocide Memorial Day. In 1915–1916, some 1.5 million Armenians fell victim to mass murders and expulsions. It was one of the biggest mass atrocities in the 20th century inflicting incalculable damages to the Armenian nation as a whole.

This tragedy, however, has not been forgotten. Lithuania, like many other countries, has recognized the genocide of the Armenian nation. Humankind must be aware of the tragedy to ensure that similar history does not repeat itself. The Armenians, who have been scattered around the world by the tragedy, build active communities that foster close links and keep history alive.

In this difficult time of the global fight against the pandemic and of the deepening social isolation, we should maintain unity, demonstrate international solidarity, and foster our historical memory. I take this opportunity to express to you, Dear Friends, my wishes of strong health, hope, and perseverance'', reads the message.



Reference: The Lithuanian Seimas friendship group with the Parliament of Armenia was formed after the 2016 Parliamentary elections and with its 46 members is considered one of the largest groups.



The Lithuanian Seimas has officially recognised the Armenian Genocide in December 15, 2005.