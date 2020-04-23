Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Limit of contactless payments without entering PIN code via IDBank’s Visa cards is 20,000 AMD

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Contactless payments are more than applicable nowadays. From now on, the limit for making a payment without entering the PIN code for newly issued cards is 20,000 AMD.

To pay via IDBank’s Visa payWave cards at different stores, you just need to keep the card near the POS terminal.

With this step, IDBank allows its customers not to endanger their health and make payments without even transferring the card to the merchant.

As was mentioned at the Bank, it is possible to make payments also through those IDBank cards attached to theIdram wallet, using QR and NFC technologies.

IDBank offers Idram Rocket Visa as well as Visa Gold, Visa Platinum, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite debit and credit cards, which you can order from the Idram app and from the Bank's website.

