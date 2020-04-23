Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-20

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 479.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.09 drams to 516.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.75 drams to 592.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 431.95 drams to 26379.67 drams. Silver price down by 0.99 drams to 229.94 drams. Platinum price up by 752.44 drams to 11782.21 drams.