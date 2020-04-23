President of Artsakh offers condolences over death of Aso Tavitian

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of American philanthropist of Armenian origin Aso Tavitian, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of American philanthropist of Armenian origin, public figure, great patriot Aso Tavitian.

Aso Tavitian lived with the concerns of the Homeland, had a substantial contribution in cementing the Homeland-Diaspora ties, preserving the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, protecting Armenian interests in different countries.

Artsakh was of special significance for him. With his initiative and direct participation various programs have been realized for years, among which the educational sphere had a key importance. With the philanthropist's assistance tens of students from Artsakh got a high-qualified education in the world's leading universities.

Aso Tavitian's patriotic activity is exemplar and deserves high evaluation.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my deepest condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish them endurance and tenacity”.