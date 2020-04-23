Deputy minister urges citizens to participate in events dedicated to 105th anniversary of Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Despite the current restrictions in Armenia caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in the country on April 23-24.

“April 24 is the most sensitive event for the Armenian people, therefore a great responsibility was required from us in order to be able to overcome our physical absence in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in the context of current restrictions. We didn’t spare an effort and energy, by organizing the events with a logic that all Armenians would be able to ensure their symbolic presence in Tsiternakaberd on April 24”, deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Ara Khzmalyan said at a press conference today.

He reminded that staring 21:00, April 23, the events will kick off. At 21:00 church bells will ring and the street lights in Yerevan and provinces will be switched off. “We also urge the citizens to switch off the lights in their apartments, and use mobile phone display lights out of their windows, balconies to ensure their symbolic presence in Tsitsernakaberd as a sign of unity”, the deputy minister said.

He also informed that the visits of officials to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial will start on April 24.

Reporting by Angela Hambardzumyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan