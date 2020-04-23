Armenia Finance Minister says foreign debt increase is unavoidable

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is still among countries having a low burden of foreign debt, but in the current coronavirus-related conditions an increase of the debt is unavoidable, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said at a news conference while commenting on the bill to amend the budget.

“The proposed scenario implies a 324-billion-dram deficit. For funding this 324-billion-dram deficit we are considering all potential options, including the involvement of loan funds from international financial organizations – our partners at the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and all our other partners. We are also considering as an option the involvement of debt through placing state bonds from the domestic market. The change of the debt’s volume is unavoidable, both in absolute and relative terms”, he said.

He said the actions they are taking is precisely for this kind of situation.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan