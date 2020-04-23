Premier of Canada’s Ontario province issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Premier of the Canadian province of Ontario Doug Ford issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenpress presents the full text of his statement:

“I am honoured to extend greetings to members of the Armenian community, and to everyone honouring the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. I want to commend the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Toronto for raising awareness of this important event.

Today, we honour the victims of the Medz Yeghern. We mourn those who tragically lost their lives during this dark time in history, and we remember those who were displaced from their homes. This solemn occasion is a poignant reminder of the need to continue building a world free from violence and injustice. I say this to you as Premier of a province that cherishes its diversity and places great value on creating a peaceful and harmonious society”.

Canada’s House of Commons recognized the Armenian Genocide by the resolutions adopted in 1996 and 2004. In 2002 Canada’s Senate adopted an Armenian Genocide recognition resolution.

The Armenian Genocide has been recognized by Canada’s Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia provinces.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan