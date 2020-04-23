Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

PM signs decision on appointing new deputy minister of high-tech industry

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Stepan Tsaturyan has been appointed deputy minister of high technology industry of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





