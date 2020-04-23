Stranded Kurdistan students airlifted from Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Kurdistan Region has evacuated 91 Kurdish students and other nationals from Armenia who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kurdistan 24 reported citing the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations (DFR).

“A group of 89 students and two others arrived at Erbil International Airport through a flight from Armenia; 57 of them from Sulaimani province, 21 from Duhok, and 13 from Erbil,” DFR official Halgurd Salaye told Kurdistan 24. “They had been stuck in Armenia due to the suspension of flights as part of the prevention measures against the new coronavirus.”

“The process of returning the citizens was conducted in coordination with Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) DFR and Iraq’s Foreign Ministry,” Salaye added, thanking the governments of Armenia and Iraq.

He said there are more students currently in Armenia who will be airlifted over the next few days.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan