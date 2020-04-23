Armenia launches massive police reforms, initiates creation of interior ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the police reforms strategy and its 2020-2022 action plan which envisages the law enforcement agency’s re-organization into a Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the ministry will be in charge of policy developments and will bear political responsibility for the reforms.

By the reforms, a new police patrol service and a tactical command center will be created.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government has set an objective to have the new patrol service already in 2021 Q1. He said that the entire patrol service of the police must be changed, including patrol vehicles, uniform. “It should be changed not in the type, but in content”. He highlighted the educational and training phase as the first phase of this process. It has been delayed for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan