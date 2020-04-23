Government eliminated many monopolistic, corrupt, privileged mechanisms, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government eliminated numerous monopolistic, corrupt, privileged mechanisms, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the digital figures even prove this.

“Compared to the first quarter of 2019, 11,3% growth was recorded, but compared to 2018 the growth comprised 37,4%. The first 100 major taxpayers of the list have paid 151 billion AMD in taxes, which is more by 16 billion AMD from the respective figure of the past year and is more from the level of 2018 by nearly 40 billion AMD”, the PM said, adding that, however, while spending money they need to understand whether they are investing that money in the right place.

Pashinyan said the unresolved issues are so much that sometimes it is necessary to make more targeted and a shorter decision with a tendency for more strategic solutions for the future.

According to the data of the first quarter of 2020, the amount of taxes paid by 1000 major taxpayers comprised 246 billion AMD.

