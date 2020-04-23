Russia coronavirus cases grow by 4,774 over past day

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Some 4,891 patients have recovered and 555 others have died.

“Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infection cases to 62,773 (+8.2%) in 85 regions. Some 471 people have recovered over the past day and 4,891 over the entire period. Over the past day, 42 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 555”, the crisis center reported today.

Some 47.8% of new coronavirus patients (2,282) confirmed in Russia over the past 24 hours have no symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.