Armenian government initiates relief program for students
12:39, 23 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. As part of coronavirus relief programs, the government of Armenia has approved its 14th Act aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the pandemic. This measure will provide support to university students.
Earlier the government had also initiated various relief programs for supporting unemployed citizens, pregnant women, businesses, vulnerable families and others.
Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan
