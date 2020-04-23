Yerevan lawmakers to discuss installing Mahatma Gandhi statue on 150th anniversary of birth

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council’s agenda in the upcoming sitting includes the bill on installing the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Yerevan Mayor to approve the installation of the statue on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th anniversary of birth.

Once approved, the statue will be erected in a park between Halabyan St. and Margaryan St.

The foreign ministry told the mayor that installing the statue will “further strengthen and deepen the friendly relations between Armenia and India”.

The statue will be provided by the Indian side.

Yerevan’s Chief Architect and the City Hall Department of Urban Development and Architecture have approved the bill.

