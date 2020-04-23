Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Yerevan to have new music school named after Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan State College of Culture and the Yerevan State College of Pop and Jazz Art (both functioning under the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports) are being merged and re-launched as the Yerevan Charles Aznavour State College of Culture.

The government of Armenia approved the decision today at a Cabinet meeting.

The new college is named after the late Charles Aznavour, the legendary French-Armenian crooner who passed away aged 94 in 2018.

