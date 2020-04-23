Armenian PM extends condolences over death of philanthropist Aso Tavitian

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of famous ethnic Armenian philanthropist and scientist Aso Tavitian, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of Aso Tavitian. I express my deepest condolences to his relatives and friends.

Aso Tavitian’s death was a great loss for all of us. He was one of the most significant figures of the contemporary Armenian Diaspora and the US-Armenian community, who was famous not only as a talented scientist and entrepreneur, but also as a patron and philanthropist.

His long-term support to Armenia especially deserves great praise and gratitude. During Armenia’s independence years nearly 300 public servants and civil society representatives studied and trained at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University thanks to his funds and efforts.

Aso Tavitian lived a meaningful life. His past path and high values are exemplary for our society and especially the young generation.

Rest In Peace”, reads the Armenian PM’s condolence letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan