Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

27% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients have pneumonia

27% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients have pneumonia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. 230 coronavirus patients out of the 840 active cases in Armenia have pneumonia, and 10 of them are in critical condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan told government officials at the Cabinet meeting.

“Around 230 people have pneumonia, 5 are intubated. Only one of them is rather young, 27 years old, but the latter has a chronic benign serious illness. Doctors are doing everything they can to stabilize the patient’s condition, it seems there are hopes that the patient’s life can be saved,” Torosyan said.

He said the pace of growth of new cases remains the same. In terms of hospital capacity, Torosyan said currently the number of beds is sufficient and it is too early to speak about shifting to other options.

He also warned against easing vigilance in terms of opening up some types of businesses.

“We can’t afford easing vigilance”, he said.

 

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration