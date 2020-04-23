27% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients have pneumonia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. 230 coronavirus patients out of the 840 active cases in Armenia have pneumonia, and 10 of them are in critical condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan told government officials at the Cabinet meeting.

“Around 230 people have pneumonia, 5 are intubated. Only one of them is rather young, 27 years old, but the latter has a chronic benign serious illness. Doctors are doing everything they can to stabilize the patient’s condition, it seems there are hopes that the patient’s life can be saved,” Torosyan said.

He said the pace of growth of new cases remains the same. In terms of hospital capacity, Torosyan said currently the number of beds is sufficient and it is too early to speak about shifting to other options.

He also warned against easing vigilance in terms of opening up some types of businesses.

“We can’t afford easing vigilance”, he said.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan