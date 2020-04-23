Armenia reports 50 new cases, 26 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control said it has diagnosed 50 coronavirus cases in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1523.

26 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the past day, raising the total number of recoveries to 659.

The number of active cases stood at 840 as of 11:00, April 23.

24 people have died from coronavirus complications since the outbreak began in Armenia.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan