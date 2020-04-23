Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
He was briefed on the tactical-strategic situation on the border, the implemented and current engineering and reinforcements works and re-equipment – logistical issues.
Tonoyan talked with the troops and assured that the authorities are always focused on the continuous improvement of the social-household conditions of the military personnel.
The Defense Minister awarded encouragement rewards to the troops serving in the high-altitude mountainous terrain and thanked them for their excellent service.
The commanders of the military bases also delivered their briefings.
Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan