Armenia starts gradually easing lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities have lifted the ban on interprovincial travel and also allowed the operations of certain types of businesses.

Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who leads the Pashinyan Administration’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, said that the checkpoints at provincial entry points will be removed and they will focus their efforts in the direction of implementing heightened control towards the remaining restrictions.

Avinyan said they will consider potential lockdowns in individual communities in the event of risks. “The remaining restrictions concerning the movement of people and public transportation will remain in force,” he said.

The types of businesses that are allowed to resume operations are some operations in the process manufacturing branch, wholesale trade, certain types of retail, automobile renovation, real estate operations, book publishing and others. Safety rules are defined for the business operations.

Businesses not covered by the decision are entitled to apply for the possibility of being granted exception from the ban at https://covid19.gov.am/.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan