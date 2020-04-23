COVID-19 latest updates: More than 722,000 recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 638 thousand 909, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 184,000.

722,055 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (849,092 confirmed cases). 47,681 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 208,389 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 21,717.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 187,327 cases. 25,085 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 159,877 cases and 21,340 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 150,648 cases and 5,315 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 133,495 confirmed cases and 18,100 deaths.

Turkey overtook China and confirmed 98,674 cases. The deaths comprise 2,376.

Iran as well surpassed China with the most confirmed cases, as 85,996 cases have been registered. 5,391 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,798 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

China is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 57,999 and the death toll is reaching 513.

Brazil confirmed 46,182 cases, Belgium – 41,889, Canada – 40,190, the Netherlands – 34,842.

Georgia confirmed 416 cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 8,238. 52 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 7,141 cases and 10 deaths. Egypt reported 3,659 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. Iraq confirmed 1,631 cases and 83 deaths. 682 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 22. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 42. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan