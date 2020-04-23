Armenian President offers condolences over death of philanthropist Aso Tavitian

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences over the death of famous ethnic Armenian philanthropist Aso Tavitian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I felt a deep pain by learning the news about the death of President of the Tavitian Foundation, philanthropist, my friend Aso Tavitian.

Aso Tavitian was a unique bridge of the homeland-Diaspora ties. He was not born in Armenia, was not living in Armenia, but was always living with Armenia, visiting the country many times and supporting the homeland with all means.

The vision of advanced and developed Armenia was a priority for Mr. Tavitian, which he was implementing by providing funding to various projects, especially educational programs. Thanks to the Tavitian Foundation many Armenian young people studied or trained at leading US universities, in particular the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

During our numerous meetings, also at various international platforms Aso Tavitian was always talking about the necessity to assist Armenia and its people with all means, considering the homeland and the Diaspora one body and one soul.

I offer my condolences to Aso Tavitian’s family and friends”, the Armenian President’s letter said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan