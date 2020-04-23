Yerevan Zoo animals to cheer up online visitors during lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Yerevan Zoo said it will organize the annual May 1 season opening ceremony remotely.

The zoo is closed since March 14th due to the state of emergency, Yerevan Zoo spokesperson Anna Vanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said they had other plans for the May 1 event but due to the lockdown they “have found a solution to make our visitors happy on that day”.

“We have prepared a surprise for visitors and we will broadcast it live,” Vanyan said.

But even during the lockdown days the Yerevan Zoo has been trying to engage people, particularly children who are staying home. They have launched the “Write to The Animals – Write to Your Friends” project, where kids are writing letters to their favorite fluffy creatures. The letters will be published on the zoo’s social media account and the author of the best one has a surprise waiting for them.

And the zoo has been sharing videos online showing the daily lives of the animals.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan