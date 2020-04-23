Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.77% to $1501.50, copper price down by 2.48% to $5061.50, lead price down by 0.51% to $1663.00, nickel price down by 2.98% to $11966.00, tin price down by 2.22% to $14860.00, zinc price down by 1.97% to $1913.00, molybdenum price up by 0.24% to $18298.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration