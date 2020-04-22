Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Over 1 billion AMD donated to Armenia’s anti-coronavirus efforts

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.  The Ministry of Finance informs that a total of 1 billion and 32 million drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, ARMENPRESS reports the government said.

The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 3871 payments were made since.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





