Catholicos of All Armenians informs about demise of Armenian philanthropist Aso Tavitian

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has informed about the sudden demise of philanthropist and patriot Aso Tavitian. ARMENPRESS reports His Holiness Karekin II wrote on his Facebook page that a requiem ceremony will be held for Tavitian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

In his message the Catholicos of All Armenians noted that his death is a huge loss for the Holy Church and the entire Armenian people. ‘’It is impossible to list all the patriotic deeds of our beloved Aso’’, he said, noting that the Armenian Church had a great place in his philanthropist activities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan