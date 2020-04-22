COVID-19 latest updates: Russia leads in terms of news cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 578 thousand 275, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 179,000.

704,921 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (819,175 confirmed cases). 45,343 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 208,389 cases so far. Over 4000 new cases were reported in Spain. The total number of deaths is 21,717.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 183,957 cases. 24,648 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 158,050 cases and 20,769 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 148,746 cases and 5,102 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 129,044 confirmed cases and 17,337 deaths.

Turkey overtook China and confirmed 95,591 cases. The deaths comprise 2,259.

Iran also surpassed China with in terms of confirmed cases, as 85,996 cases have been registered. 5,391 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,788 cases. 30 new cases have been reported.The death toll here is 4,632.

China is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 57,999 with over 5,000 new cases in a day. The death toll is 513.

Brazil confirmed 43,592 cases, Belgium – 41,889, Canada – 38,422, the Netherlands – 34,842.

Georgia confirmed 411 cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 7,755. 46 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 7,141 cases and 10 deaths. Egypt reported 3,490 confirmed cases and 264 deaths. Kuwait reported 2248 cases and 13 deaths. Iraq confirmed 1,602 cases and 83 deaths. There are 682 confirmed cases in Lebanon and 22 deaths. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 42. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan