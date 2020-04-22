Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-04-20

YEREVAN, 22 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.06 drams to 479.81 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 520.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.26 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 593.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 121.48 drams to 25947.72 drams. Silver price down by 3.29 drams to 230.93 drams. Platinum price down by 1,013.83 drams to 11029.77 drams.