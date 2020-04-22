Lithuanian government to provide medical aid to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Lithuanian government will allocate 100,000 euros to Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine for acquiring medical supplies, Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius‏ said on Twitter.

“Lithuania continues standing by its Eastern Partners: Lithuanian Government decided to allocate 100K euros for acquiring medical supplies, made by Lithuanian companies, as a humanitarian assistance for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine aimed at combating COVID19”, the FM said.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 1,473. 24 people have died. The total number of recovered patients is 633.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan