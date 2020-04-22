Coronavirus: Most of the infected people recover in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,1194, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85,996, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

94 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death roll has risen to 5,391.

3,311 citizens are in serious condition.

2,148 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 63,113.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan