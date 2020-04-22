Artsakh cancels April 24 commemorative procession due to coronavirus fears

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The annual April 24 mass procession in Artsakh commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Artsakh has only 7 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the authorities have declared a state of emergency and restrictions to prevent a potential outbreak.

Mass gatherings are banned in the country.

The authorities called on citizens to refrain from visiting in large groups the Armenian Genocide memorial in Artsakh on April 24.

Armenia also cancelled the traditional commemoration events for April 24, and instead online remote events are set to take place.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan