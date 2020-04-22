Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military units located in the north-eastern direction to get acquainted with the organization of the daily service and the ongoing renovations works, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan also visited the military bases, got introduced on the situation in the border, the combat preparedness level of the staff, as well as the engineering works carried out in the frontline.

He gave respective instructions to the commanders of the divisions on raising the efficiency of the military service and promoted the distinguished servicemen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan