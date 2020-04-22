Armenian PM offers condolences over death of diplomat Ruben Shugaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ruben Shugaryan on the latter’s death.

“It's with great sorrow and deep regret that I heard the news of Ruben Shugaryan's untimely demise. I express my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Mr. Shugaryan embodied the best features of an intellectual, with a broad worldview, active civic attitude and patriotism”, Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

Armenian diplomat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ruben Shugaryan has passed away on April 21 at the age of 58 in the United States.

Shugaryan has served as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States from 1993 to 1999. From 2005 to 2008 he has served as Ambassador to Italy, Spain and Portugal (residence in Rome). He moved to the United States in 2008.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan