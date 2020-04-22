Russia coronavirus cases rise by over 5,000 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,236 over the past day to nearly 58,000 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

At the moment, 4,420 people have recovered and another 513 people have died.

“Russia has registered a rise in the coronavirus infection cases to 57,999 (+9.9%) in 85 regions. Some 420 people have been discharged over the past day and 4,420 over the entire period. Over the past day, 57 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 513”, the crisis center reported.

Some 43.3% of new coronavirus cases (2,275) are asymptomatic.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.