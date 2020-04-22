Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Tbilisi TV Tower lit up in Armenian flag colors in sign of solidarity during coronavirus pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. City authorities in the Georgian capital have illuminated the Tbilisi TV Tower in the colors of the Armenian flag in a sign of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan said on social media.

“My colleague in Tbilisi, the Deputy Mayor Sopio Khuntsaria informed that the Tbilisi TV Tower has been painted these days in the colors of the Armenian state flag,”he said.

Virabyan quoted Khuntsaria’s comments: “We stand with you in this fight. Together we will overcome the epidemic”.

Virabyan thanked his Georgian counterpart and expressed words of support as well. “Together we are strong, everything will be all right”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





