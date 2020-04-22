Opposition MP urges to provide assistance to all students regardless of GPA

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia faction’s lawmaker Karen Simonyan calls on the government to provide assistance to all students regardless of their GPA.

“The conditions set create a problem for those students which really need that. One of the set criteria is the high GPA. This regulation already includes those students who study for free or have discounts. But those students, who really need a discount for their tuition fee, cannot us that”, the MP said at today’s session of the Parliament.

He also noted that this program doesn’t include students of private universities. “I call on the government, also the members of Parliament to revise certain provisions of this project, do not put a discrimination in terms of the GPA, if we assist, then we should assist all. All need that assistance as this crisis [novel coronavirus pandemic] touched all students”, he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that within the frames of the government’s 14th anti-crisis measures the state is going to provide assistance to students. The government will pay the tuition fees of students having 90 and higher GPA, as well as the graduates. The tuition fees of non-graduate students, having 90 and higher GPA, will be covered by the state by 75%.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan