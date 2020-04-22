Armenia Premier, First league football teams undergo testing before re-starting training

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Premier League Lori FC players have tested negative for the coronavirus, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The coaches and other staff of the team were also tested, and all results came back negative.

Earlier Ararat FC players and staff were also tested. Results were negative.

The authorities allowed the football federation to resume trainings of Premier and First League teams starting April 23. The football federation was provided with coronavirus test kits and players and coaching staffs of all teams must undergo testing before starting the training.

