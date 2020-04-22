Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1473

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. 72 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 1473, NCDC reported.

24 people recovered in the past day, raising the number of recoveries to 633.

As of 11:00 the number of active cases is 816.

The total number of fatalities is 24.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





