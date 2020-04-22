LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1490.00, copper price stood at $5190.00, lead price stood at $1671.50, nickel price stood at $12334.00, tin price stood at $15197.00, zinc price stood at $1951.50, molybdenum price down by 0.24% to $18254.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.