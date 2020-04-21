Over 974 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts in Armenia
21:27, 21 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance informs that a total of 974 million and 163 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, ARMENPRESS reports the government said.
The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.
The government said a total of 3845 payments were made since.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
Հայերեն | На русском