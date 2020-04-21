Civil Contract Party convenes board meeting – PM Pashinyan also present

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party has convened a board meeting. ARMENPRESS reports the meeting is behind doors and PM Pashinyan also participates.

Only board members have information about the agenda of the meeting.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan is the Board Chairman of the Party. PM Pashinyan is a board member.

