SRC publishes list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports in the 1st quarter of 2020the taxes paid by the top 1000 tax payers amounted to 245 billion and 633 million AMD.

The largest taxpayer in Armenia is “Gazprom Armenia”. The company paid 17.7 billion AMD taxes.

“Grand Tobacco” ranks second. The company over 15 billion AMD taxes.

International Masis Tabak ranks 3rd with over 5 billion AMD payments.

CPS Oil is the 4th with over 4 billion AMD payments and MTS Armenia is the 5th – over 3.8 billion AMD payments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan