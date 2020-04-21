93-year-old Armenian overcomes coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Over 50 citizens aged above 70 have overcome coronavirus in Armenia. Responding to inquiry of ARMENPRESS, the Health Ministry of Armenia provided age data of the recovery cases.

The oldest to overcome the disease in Armenia is a 93-year-old woman. Initially her health condition was moderate but gradually she moved for better. The next oldest to recover the disease is aged 90, followed by a woman aged 88. Oldest man to overcome the disease is aged 86.

State of emergency has been prolonged until May 14 in Armenia. Strict restrictions are imposed on people's movement.

By 11:00, April 21 Armenia confirmed 1401 cases. 24 people have died, 609 have recovered. There are still 768 active cases. Nearly 14 thousands tests have been done so far.

