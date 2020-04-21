Nearly 700 Armenian citizens to return to Armenia in the nearest days

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 700 Armenian citizens will return to Armenia by 3 flights to be organized in the nearest days, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a press conference on April 21.

From March 14 until now 22 thousand Armenians have returned.

State of emergency has been prolonged until May 14. Strict limitations on people's movement has been imposed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan